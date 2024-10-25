Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) is Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 162,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises about 3.5% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $41,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,446.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $256.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $73.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $262.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.