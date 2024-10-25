Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 15850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Hemostemix Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06.

Hemostemix Company Profile

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

