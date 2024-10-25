Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 15850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Hemostemix Trading Up 5.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$9.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06.
Hemostemix Company Profile
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hemostemix
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.