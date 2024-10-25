Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.49) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.49), with a volume of 483961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.45).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIC. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 132 ($1.71) target price on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Victorian Plumbing Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 103.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 92.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.32. The company has a market cap of £374.56 million, a PE ratio of 2,875.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Victorian Plumbing Group news, insider Mark Radcliffe sold 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.30), for a total value of £2,700,000 ($3,505,582.97). 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Victorian Plumbing Group Company Profile

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Skelmersdale, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

