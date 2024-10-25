VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the September 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSF. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,086,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

CSF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.75. The stock had a trading volume of 974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $55.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72. The company has a market capitalization of $43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0522 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th.

(Get Free Report)

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.