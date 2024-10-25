Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 87.1% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of BTFX traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.67. 32,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,923. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91. Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $49.79.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (BTFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund seeks to achieve 2x daily Bitcoin index returns via Bitcoin futures contracts, mitigating risks through collateral investments and the use of reverse repurchase agreements.

