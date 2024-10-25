John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, a growth of 288.4% from the September 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter worth $202,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $3,493,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HTD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.37. The company had a trading volume of 30,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,279. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $23.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

