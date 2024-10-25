Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.48 and traded as high as $5.90. Key Tronic shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 6,493 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Key Tronic Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $63.81 million, a PE ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 1.51.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Key Tronic had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Articles

