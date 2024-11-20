Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $943,000 Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,474,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,560,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,901 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,770,000.
GE Vernova Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $339.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.72 and a 200-day moving average of $211.66. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GE Vernova Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
