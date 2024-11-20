Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $943,000 Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,474,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,560,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,901 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,770,000.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $339.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.72 and a 200-day moving average of $211.66. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on GEV. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GE Vernova from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.55.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

