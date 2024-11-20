Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 57.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises 0.3% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,893,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,988,000 after acquiring an additional 27,325 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 314,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,853,000 after purchasing an additional 22,393 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,212,000 after purchasing an additional 43,361 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 236,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,264,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 228,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,177,000 after buying an additional 13,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $111.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

