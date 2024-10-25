Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 82 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900,241 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,465,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,184,000 after buying an additional 549,665 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,016,000 after buying an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,518.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 412,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,742,000 after buying an additional 386,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.56.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $153.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $160.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.