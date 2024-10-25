Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 462 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

DLR opened at $165.23 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.27.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

View Our Latest Report on DLR

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.