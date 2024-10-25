Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DT has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.46.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.70. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $61.41.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $547,903.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,505,230.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dynatrace by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Dynatrace by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.