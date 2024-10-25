Cambridge Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 21,571.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,169,000 after buying an additional 3,010,682 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $157,187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,501,000 after acquiring an additional 577,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9,654.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 550,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 544,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $252.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.85. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $179.11 and a 52-week high of $253.94.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.