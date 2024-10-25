Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Purchases 492,561 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,453,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492,561 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 16.4% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $97,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $66.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.66. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $68.38. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

