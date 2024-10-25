Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $52.47 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $55.65. The company has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 14.08%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 970 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

