Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Buys Shares of 9,390 Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGDV. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CGDV stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,285. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.