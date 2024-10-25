Tectonic Advisors LLC Invests $7.60 Million in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 332,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,024,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.62.
Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of DOC opened at $22.99 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Healthpeak Properties Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
