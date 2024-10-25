Tectonic Advisors LLC Invests $7.60 Million in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 332,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,024,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.62.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DOC opened at $22.99 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.