BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 3700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

BluMetric Environmental Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer John Daniel Hilton acquired 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$30,550.00. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

BluMetric Environmental Company Profile

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

