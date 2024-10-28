Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) Short Interest Update

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 91.8% from the September 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of LITP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.94. 26,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,563. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. Sprott Lithium Miners ETF has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.94.

About Sprott Lithium Miners ETF

The Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (LITP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Lithium Miners index. The fund aims to support the worldwide clean energy transition by tracking an index of global companies in the lithium industry. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

