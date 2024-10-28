Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP) Short Interest Update

Sprott Lithium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:LITP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 91.8% from the September 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Sprott Lithium Miners ETF Price Performance
Shares of LITP traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.94. 26,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,563. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. Sprott Lithium Miners ETF has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.94.
About Sprott Lithium Miners ETF
