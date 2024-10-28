Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 255 ($3.31) and last traded at GBX 298 ($3.87), with a volume of 279211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268 ($3.48).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.05) target price on shares of Midwich Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a market cap of £304.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,218.18 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 316.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 359.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Midwich Group’s payout ratio is 7,727.27%.

In related news, insider Stephen Fenby purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.54) per share, with a total value of £409,500 ($531,680.08). Company insiders own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes audio visual (AV) solutions to trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company distributes various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications products.

