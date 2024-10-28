Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Endava from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Endava from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Shares of DAVA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.60. 498,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,388. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.21. Endava has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $81.06.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $245.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.65 million. Endava had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, analysts predict that Endava will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Endava by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 92,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 84.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 6.7% during the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

