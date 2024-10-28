Short Interest in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Expands By 98.1%

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 98.1% from the September 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 270.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 33,890 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 91,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. 32.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE CMU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.55. 62,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,878. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MFS High Yield Municipal Trust
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Trading Halts Explained
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.