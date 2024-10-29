CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 22,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 33,589 shares.The stock last traded at $68.04 and had previously closed at $70.61.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

CVR Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.94. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.27.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $132.90 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Partners by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CVR Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

