Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,403 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gainplan LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,039,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,149,000 after acquiring an additional 67,127 shares during the period.

VWO traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,194,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $85.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

