Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) is Atmos Advisory LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Atmos Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 8.0% of Atmos Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Atmos Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $11,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,083 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,307,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,738 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,293,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,007,000 after buying an additional 1,015,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,056,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,776,000 after buying an additional 217,830 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,093. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.62 and a 52-week high of $51.04.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.