Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) is Atmos Advisory LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Atmos Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 8.0% of Atmos Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Atmos Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $11,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,665 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,083 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,307,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,738 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,293,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,007,000 after buying an additional 1,015,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,056,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,776,000 after buying an additional 217,830 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,093. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.62 and a 52-week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.