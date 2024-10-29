GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.5% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.1% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 354,389 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $60,264,000 after purchasing an additional 51,879 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 176,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,068,000 after buying an additional 50,438 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 226,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $38,590,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,999,114,000 after acquiring an additional 86,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.92.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, hitting $174.16. 1,452,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,941,255. The company has a market capitalization of $194.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $106.18 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.13.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

