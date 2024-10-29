Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $6.72 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 47.2% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

IBM stock remained flat at $212.91 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,026. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.65. The company has a market cap of $195.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $142.58 and a 52-week high of $237.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

