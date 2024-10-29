RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises approximately 2.1% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in RTX by 13.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 393,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,413,000 after buying an additional 46,541 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in RTX by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 38,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 44.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.27.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.19. 779,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,712,728. The company has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.59. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $77.76 and a 12-month high of $128.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

