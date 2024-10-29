Davidson Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.77.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,316. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average of $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.33 and a 1-year high of $98.43.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

