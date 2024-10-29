Hoppy Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.41 Million (HOPPY)

Hoppy (HOPPY) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Hoppy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hoppy has a total market capitalization of $98.94 million and $5.41 million worth of Hoppy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hoppy has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hoppy Profile

Hoppy launched on March 9th, 2024. Hoppy’s total supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hoppy is hoppy.vip. Hoppy’s official Twitter account is @hoppycoinerc20.

Buying and Selling Hoppy

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoppy (HOPPY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoppy has a current supply of 420,690,000,000. The last known price of Hoppy is 0.00024612 USD and is up 12.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $5,970,443.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hoppy.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoppy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoppy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoppy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

