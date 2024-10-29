Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for October 29th (CE, CX, EBF, FITB, GNW, HLIT, LAKE, RDW, SIM, STE)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, October 29th:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Vertical Research currently has $130.00 target price on the stock.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. B. Riley currently has $9.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $52.00 price target on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was downgraded by analysts at New Street Research from a neutral rating to a sell rating. New Street Research currently has $86.00 target price on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

