Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Short Interest Up 45.0% in October

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the September 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.13. 1,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,998. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.3516 dividend. This is an increase from Diversified Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%.

