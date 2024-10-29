NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Down 0% – What’s Next?

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $138.90 and last traded at $140.46. 48,703,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 411,256,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.52.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.07.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.88%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,611,810.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $7,773,055.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,954,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,611,810.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,636,270 shares of company stock valued at $305,367,927. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

