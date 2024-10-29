Bay Rivers Group Purchases 436 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,075,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 522,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after purchasing an additional 490,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,254,000 after purchasing an additional 422,978 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,718 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,229,000 after buying an additional 364,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.40. 1,200,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,030,557. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

