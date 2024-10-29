True Link Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,045 F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,045 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in F5 by 6,700.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 848,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after purchasing an additional 835,912 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter worth about $61,386,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 652,972 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $111,932,000 after buying an additional 214,351 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,709,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $294,392,000 after acquiring an additional 162,820 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in F5 by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 424,249 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $73,046,000 after acquiring an additional 141,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total value of $163,996.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total transaction of $273,107.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,359,543.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $163,996.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,551 shares of company stock worth $1,334,698 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F5 Stock Up 12.8 %

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $28.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.37. 689,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,599. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.10 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network technology company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $214.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.56.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

