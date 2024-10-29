Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) PT Raised to $126.00

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.32% from the company’s current price.

CINF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. Cincinnati Financial has a 12-month low of $97.72 and a 12-month high of $145.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.47.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

