Taiko Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.93 Million (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last week, Taiko has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Taiko coin can currently be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00001911 BTC on popular exchanges. Taiko has a market cap of $113.34 million and approximately $17.93 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko Coin Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,481,568 coins. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

