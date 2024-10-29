iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,040 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,213,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 388.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 39,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 31,282 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $64.08. The company has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.97.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

