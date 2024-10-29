American Environmental Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) & Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Critical Comparison

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) and American Environmental Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Comstock and American Environmental Partners”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock $1.86 million 32.25 $9.16 million $0.08 5.44 American Environmental Partners $23.81 million 0.05 -$15.06 million ($0.03) -0.07

Comstock has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Environmental Partners. American Environmental Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Environmental Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Comstock and American Environmental Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Comstock presently has a consensus target price of $2.60, indicating a potential upside of 504.65%. Given Comstock’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Comstock is more favorable than American Environmental Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.0% of Comstock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of American Environmental Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Comstock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Comstock has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Environmental Partners has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock and American Environmental Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock -1,210.13% -32.70% -23.53% American Environmental Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Comstock beats American Environmental Partners on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock

Comstock Inc. engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries. The company also owns the Lucerne Project located in the Storey County, Nevada; and the Spring Valley Project situated in the Lyon County, Nevada. In addition, it offers upstream and downstream design, engineering, fabrication, procurement, and construction solutions; and invests in non-mining real estate investments. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

About American Environmental Partners

American Environmental Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sources, treats, and distributes reclaimed water in the United States. It engages in the designing, construction, and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve industrial, energy, and government sectors. The company also focuses on drilling, operating, and partnership opportunities in the upstream oil and gas space. It also provides geotechnical services; educational marketing platforms of podcasts and videography; and construction, drilling, flowback, completions, and well-site services. The company was formerly known as American Energy Partners, Inc. and changed its name to American Environmental Partners, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

