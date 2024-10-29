Short Interest in Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Drops By 27.2%

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the September 30th total of 173,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Daicel Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DACHF remained flat at $8.52 on Tuesday. Daicel has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52.
Daicel Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Daicel
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Daicel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daicel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.