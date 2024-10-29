iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.83 and last traded at $44.35, with a volume of 34041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.80.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,483,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 268,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

