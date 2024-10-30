Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) vs. Biglari (NYSE:BH) Head-To-Head Comparison

Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) and Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alsea and Biglari”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alsea N/A N/A N/A $1.06 2.33 Biglari $362.19 million 1.09 $54.95 million $44.70 3.87

Biglari has higher revenue and earnings than Alsea. Alsea is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biglari, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alsea 0 0 0 0 N/A Biglari 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Alsea and Biglari, as reported by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Alsea and Biglari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alsea N/A N/A N/A Biglari -10.35% 1.21% 0.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Alsea shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Biglari shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.4% of Biglari shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Biglari beats Alsea on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alsea

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I. Fridays, Vips Europe, Vips Smart, Ole Mole, and Clay Hear brands. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance. In addition, it operates oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico; and publishes and sells magazines under the MAXIM brand name. Further, it licenses media products and services; and engages in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

