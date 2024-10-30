GivBux (OTCMKTS:GBUX) Shares Up 3.9% – Time to Buy?

GivBux, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBUX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 2,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 9,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

GivBux Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57.

GivBux Company Profile

GivBux, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

