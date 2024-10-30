NKN Tops One Day Volume of $4.36 Million (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. During the last week, NKN has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. NKN has a total market cap of $43.31 million and $4.36 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NKN coin can now be bought for about $0.0720 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72,433.45 or 1.00228185 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,299.86 or 1.00043339 BTC.
NKN Coin Profile
NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 780,248,470 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. The official message board for NKN is blog.nkn.org. NKN’s official website is nkn.org. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.
NKN Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.
