Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $39.39

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $643.18 million and approximately $86.20 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $39.39 or 0.00054506 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00032631 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000348 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.