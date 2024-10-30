Short Interest in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Rises By 57.1%

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the September 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of SDSI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.40. 2,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,453. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.17. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $52.01.
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.241 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF
American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile
The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.
