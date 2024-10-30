Short Interest in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Rises By 57.1%

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the September 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SDSI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.40. 2,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,453. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.17. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $52.01.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.241 per share. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDSI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $803,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,624,000 after purchasing an additional 319,603 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the period.

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

