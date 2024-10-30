Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the September 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Zepp Health Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ZEPP traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,847. The stock has a market cap of $205.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Zepp Health has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $40.64 million during the quarter.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura.

