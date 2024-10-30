Short Interest in Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW) Rises By 56.1%

Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the September 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Murano Global Investments Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MRNOW traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,656. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. Murano Global Investments has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.35.
Murano Global Investments Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Murano Global Investments
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Receive News & Ratings for Murano Global Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murano Global Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.