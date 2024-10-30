Short Interest in Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW) Rises By 56.1%

Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the September 30th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Murano Global Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNOW traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,656. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. Murano Global Investments has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.35.

Murano Global Investments Company Profile

Murano Global Investments Plc, a real estate company, owns, develops, and invests in hotel, resort, and commercial properties in Mexico. Its portfolio includes the Hotel Andaz (operated by Hyatt) and Hotel Mondrian (operated by Accor) in Mexico City, as well as luxury projects in Cancun, which includes the Grand Island I hotel project under the Hyatt’s Vivid and Dreams brands, and a project in Baja.

