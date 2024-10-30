Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 870 ($11.28) and last traded at GBX 910 ($11.80), with a volume of 4022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 915 ($11.87).

Arbuthnot Banking Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £146.52 million, a PE ratio of 482.71, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 934.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 971.87.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

