Chase (NYSE:CCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Chase Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE CCF opened at $127.49 on Friday. Chase has a fifty-two week low of $81.18 and a fifty-two week high of $135.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.49.
Chase Company Profile
